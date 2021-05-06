Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre okays museum dedicated to Guru Nanak in Sultanpur Lodhi
Centre okays museum dedicated to Guru Nanak in Sultanpur Lodhi

The Centre has granted ‘in principle’ approval to Punjab government for setting up a museum named ‘Pind Babe Nanak Da’ at Sultanpur Lodhi
Devotees lighting diyas on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Golden Temple in Amritsar on May 1. (sameer sehgal/ht)

The Centre has granted ‘in principle’ approval to Punjab government for setting up a museum named ‘Pind Babe Nanak Da’ at Sultanpur Lodhi. The Punjab government has floated tenders to hire a consultancy firm for the design of the museum.

The museum will be a replica of Rai-Bhoi-Di-Talwandi, the village where Guru Nanak Dev was born (now in Pakistan).

Former IAS officer, Shiv Dullar Singh Dhillon who is supervising the project, confirmed the development, adding once the design is finalised, the cost and deadline for the project will be evaluated. “We have yet to receive the final bids as the tendering process is still open,” said Dhillon, adding the approval from the Centre came in April.

“The sub-divisional magistrate of Sultanpur Lodhi has been directed to start the land acquisition process for the museum,” an official said. Sultanpur Lodhi SDM Charumita said 40 acres were identified in Macchijova and Taraf Hazi villages for acquisition and negotiations with the owners were underway.

The Punjab government set up a seven-member committee in August 2020 to finalise a concept note on setting up a ‘Pind Babe Nanak Da’ heritage museum at Sultanpur Lodhi.

