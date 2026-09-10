Centre proposes unique governance model for Ladakh, agrees to direct elections

Srinagar: A day after regional leaders raised doubts over discussions with the ministry of home affairs (MHA), Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra clarified that the Centre has agreed to craft a unique, “sui generis (of its own kind)” political model tailored specifically for the Union Territory. Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra on Thursday said the Centre has agreed to craft a unique political model tailored specifically for the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Leh on Thursday, Kundra said while Ladakh will not become a state or a conventional UT with a legislature, a distinct UT-level body will be constituted under Article 371 of the Constitution to exercise legislative powers.

Following deliberations with representatives of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), consensus was reached on holding direct constituency-based elections for the proposed body, rather than indirect elections through the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs).

Protections, structure

Kundra said that the core of the dialogue rests on protecting local land, culture, heritage, mineral resources, environment, and jobs. While a local job reservation system is already operational, the Centre has assured constitutional safeguards for the remaining concerns. The emerging political architecture will feature three tiers: Panchayats at the base, LAHDCs at the district level, and the proposed UT-level body at the apex.

The administration has shared eight to 10 structural questions with regional leaders regarding power distribution between the councils and the new body. Leaders have been asked to consult local stakeholders before the next round of talks in October, where the administration aims to move toward a draft document. Kundra explained that implementing these changes requires a two-step process involving a constitutional amendment—which needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament—followed by detailed regulation. He assured that the Centre will not impose any model unacceptable to the public.

Recruitment boost

Kundra highlighted key administrative breakthroughs aimed at opening recruitment opportunities for local youth.

The MHA has issued an enabling notification for 79 Group-B gazetted posts across 15 departments, including tehsildars, block development officers (BDOs), and assistant directors. Draft recruitment rules will now be sent to the lieutenant governor and subsequently to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to begin hiring under Ladakh’s reservation rules.

Additionally, the MHA has approved the creation of dedicated Ladakh Administrative Service and Ladakh Police Service cadres.

Regarding the legal cases and compensation stemming from the violent clashes of September 24 last year, Kundra confirmed that proposals for withdrawing cases and providing relief will be submitted to the LG shortly.

Appealing to the regional leadership to foster optimism, the chief secretary said that extensive legal drafting takes time and urged all parties to work together constructively as progress is being made.