Centre trying to bifurcate society, alleges former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar also appealed to the BJP to withdraw the Central farm laws which he termed 'black laws'. "Negotiation must be started with the farmers," he said.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:26 PM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre is trying to "bifurcate society" and create a "deep state" in Punjab.

Referring to a news article hinting at a conspiracy in the Singhu border killing to end the farmers' protest, Jakhar took to Twitter and said, "Modi government dealing through shady characters! Thus, the proclaimed nationalists are not just demeaning themselves but also the institution of 'Government of India'."

Speaking on the recent killings at Lakhimpur Kheri and murder at Singhu border, Jakhar said, "These are all totally independent separate incidents, but when you look at it from this angle--a cop who is a cat, who is a tout of the agencies, gives rise to the apprehensions of what we call the deep state. There is a definite attempt to bifurcate the society, to create divisions and sub-divisions within the community also."

The leader said that through his tweet, he wanted to raise the concern of the presence of a 'dismissed cop' in the picture shown in the news clipping he shared and raised doubts over his involvement in the issue.

Alleging conspiracy of the BJP-led government, Jakhar said, "Minister of State's (Home Affairs) statement on the day his son was involved in the killing of the innocent farmers is very indicative, he said 'Khalistan is behind that', what information did he have? The idea was to segregate and identify people."

He also appealed to the BJP to withdraw the Central farm laws which he termed 'black laws'. "Negotiation must be started with the farmers," he said. 

