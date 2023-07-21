CEO Kishtwar applauds climbers for conquering Mount Brammah

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Kishtwar Development Authority Dr. Rishi Kumar Sharma on Friday extended his congratulations to a team of nine Indian climbers from West Bengal for momentous achievement in summiting Mount Brammah, located in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar high altitude national park. The nine-member team of mountaineers from Sonarpur Aarohi Club successfully scaled Mt Brammah-I on July 18. (HT)

A group of mountaineers from West Bengal created history by successfully conquering Mt Brammah 1, that stands majestically at 6,416 metres.

“Scaling the majestic Mount Brammah, towering at an impressive 6416 meters, exemplifies the unwavering dedication, exceptional skill, and sheer determination of the team members,” said Sharma.

This remarkable expedition highlights the adventurous spirit and mountaineering prowess of nationals in India, signifying a profound connection with the awe-inspiring natural wonders our planet beholds, he added.

Kishtwar Development Authority extended its warmest congratulations to the entire team for this historic triumph.

“Their extraordinary achievement sets a new benchmark for excellence in mountaineering and stands as a testament to human potential and perseverance,” said Sharma.

Mt Brammah-I was first scaled by British mountaineer Chris Bonnington about 50 years ago.

A total of nine climbers and five Sherpas accomplished the momentous summit. The team was led by renowned mountaineers Rudra Prasad Halder and Satyarup Siddhanta.