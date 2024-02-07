CEO directs DCs to hold two meetings in a month with political parties

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioner-cum-district election officers (DCs-DEOs) to promptly designate sectoral officers/supervisors in their respective areas for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Agarwal said at the district level, election officers should focus on innovation, mascots, and icons, ensuring they are non-political individuals. (HT Photo/ Representational)

He directed that all DEOs should meet with representatives of recognised national and state political parties at least once every 15 days, and the electoral registration officer should hold weekly meetings to facilitate coordination.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

While chairing a meeting through video conference, the CEO said that DCs-DEOs should prepare district election plans for their respective districts in accordance with the election planner issued by the Election Commission of India.

He said at the district level, election officers should focus on innovation, mascots, and icons, ensuring they are non-political individuals.

Agarwal emphasised the goal of increasing the voter turnout percentage compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections. The EC aims is to ensure that eligible voters aged 18 and above are included in the voter list and do not miss the opportunity to vote, he said.