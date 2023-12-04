CGC honours golfers Gaganjeet, Karandeep

Chandigarh Golf Club honoured golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Karandeep Kochhar on the club premises on Saturday evening for their superlative finishes during the Asian Tour in recent months.

Bhullar won the BNI Indonesian Masters 2023 in the last leg of international events for the year. He picked up his 11th win on the Asian Tour, the highest by any Indian golfer.

Meanwhile, Kochhar carded the lowest round of the day, an 8 under 63, to finish solo second in the Indonesian Masters, marking his best finish on the Asian Tour. This pushed him to 19th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, the second best-placed Indian after Gaganjeet. Both of them will now head to Abu Dhabi for the LIV golf promotions event, where they will be the only two Indian participants.