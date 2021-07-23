CH01CF vehicle number series: Register for e-auction from July 23

The Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) will from July 23 start registrations for participation in the e-auction for the new series “CH01CF” . It will continue till 5pm on July 30. The e-auction/bidding will be held from 10am on July 31 to 5pm on August 2.

Also, leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series- “CH01CE”, “CH01CD”, “CH01CC”, “CH01CB”, “CH01CA”, CH01BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” and “CH01-BS” will also be auctioned.

The owner of the vehicle can register on the National Transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN). The link for the same is available on the UT transport department’s website www.chdtransport.gov.in. Only those who have purchased the vehicle using a Chandigarh address will be allowed to participate.