‘Chakka jam’ enters Day 3 in Punjab: Govt using official machinery to defame ongoing stir, alleges farm union

As “chakka jam” at six different places in the state entered its third day on Friday, the state leadership of Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) charged the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for using the official machinery to defame the ongoing agitation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Mann’s statement that the traffic blockade by the BKU lacked any justified ground, the union state general secretary Kaka Singh Kotra alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues to overlook demands raised by the farming community.

Kotra said the union is only demanding the state government to implement the promises made with leaders in three meetings since August this year.

“In a planned propaganda against the BKU (Sidhupur), the official setup worked to spread rumours that the call of chakka jam was only five hours on November 16. Whereas we had announced that the agitation will continue till the Punjab government issues notification to honour the promises,” he added.

President of the Mansa unit of the association Lakhvir Singh Sidhu said, “The union has a 41-point charter of demand but we want the state to implement 12 issues, including compensation to farmers who suffered losses in cotton, compensation for dairy farmers whose cattle died due to lumpy skin disease, and jobs to the families whose members died in farmer agitation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have been holding protests in Mansa for the last over 35 days but the authorities have turned a deaf ear to the issues,” he added.

Official sources said all demands can be addressed at the government level but issues like crop loss assessment are already underway.

“Assessment of crop loss is almost an annual exercise. It takes time, as it needs field surveys. There have been no directions from the state government to undertake a survey of dead cattle due to the lumpy skin disease,” said a deputy commissioner.

Meanwhile, Kotra rubbished the charges levelled by the CM and a section of farmer union leaders that the ongoing agitation was unnecessary and aimed at getting attention. He said, “Certain groups affiliated with Left-leaning ideology are in league with the Punjab government to defame us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our activists are holding protests for the interests of the livelihood of farmers. If this method of agitation is uncalled for then all those opposing our agitation, including the leaders of Left-leaning farmer unions and political parties, should explain did people were not affected when roads to Delhi were blocked for over 15 months and when train traffic was suspended on several occasions during the agitation against central farm laws,” said Kotra.