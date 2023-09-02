Chakka jam by transport associations over Sarore toll hits normal life in Jammu

Normal life was partially affected in Jammu on Friday due to a “chakka jam” called by the All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) to press its demand for the removal of Sarore toll plaza along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district.

Commuters forced to walk to at the Jammu railway station during a strike by All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) workers on Friday. (PTI)

Public and private transport was off the roads, hitting the movement of the people in the city. Lack of transport facilities also affected attendance in educational institutions.

However, shops and business establishments remained open.

Led by AJKTWA chairperson Ajit Singh, hundreds of people from various associations assembled in the Bhagwatinagar area and organised protest demonstrations against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over bad condition of the highway. They demanded abolition of the newly set up Sarore toll plaza.

Raising slogans against the NHAI, they took out a protest rally to the toll plaza. Hundreds of vehicles remained lined up in one tube of the highway during the protest rally.

“We are protesting against the NHAI in view of the bad condition, damaged bridge and toll plaza issue. We are taking a rally to Sarore toll plaza to support the demand,” Singh said.

He said that despite protests for months by various organisations, the “NHAI is yet to wake up and resolve the issue”.

NHAI officials, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and deputy magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishy held a meeting with transporters and Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders over the issue. Jammu divisional commissioner said that the NHAI has promised to repair the causeway in Tarnah Nullah, Kathua, by September 5.

He added that a meeting of the transporters shall be held over Sarore toll plaza soon.

The hunger strike by Dogra Aketa Front organised at Samba continued for ninth consecutive day on Friday.

A day-long bandh was observed on the issue last Saturday on a call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) and was supported by several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Congress, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.

