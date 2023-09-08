Chamba mishap: 25,000 ex gratia announced for kin of victims

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the demise of three persons who died in a tragic accident in Jhulada village in Chamba district on Thursday.

The mangled remains of the SUV that rolled down a hill in Chamba district, leaving three people dead and eight injured on Thursday night. (HT photo)

On the directions of the chief minister, the district administration has provided ₹25,000 to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹5,000 to the injured individuals. A seriously injured person has been provided an immediate relief of ₹10,000.

The chief minister directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.