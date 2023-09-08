Chamba mishap: 25,000 ex gratia announced for kin of victims

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Sep 08, 2023 11:10 PM IST

On the directions of the chief minister, the district administration has provided ₹25,000 to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹5,000 to the injured individuals

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the demise of three persons who died in a tragic accident in Jhulada village in Chamba district on Thursday.

The mangled remains of the SUV that rolled down a hill in Chamba district, leaving three people dead and eight injured on Thursday night. (HT photo)

On the directions of the chief minister, the district administration has provided 25,000 to the next of kin of the deceased and 5,000 to the injured individuals. A seriously injured person has been provided an immediate relief of 10,000.

The chief minister directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

