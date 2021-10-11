Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chamba road mishap: Bus skids off road, 34 hurt
chandigarh news

Chamba road mishap: Bus skids off road, 34 hurt

It was a close shave for the passengers as the bus barely missed hitting a house; the road mishap took place when the driver of the lost control and the bus skidded off the road
The Chamba road mishap took place near Karian. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 02:13 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

At least 34 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the Chamba-Bharmour road near Karian on Sunday morning.

It was a close shave for the passengers as the bus barely missed hitting a house. Locals initiated rescue operations and were soon joined by the police, home guards and firefighters.

Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said the bus was on its from Lylh to Chamba via Dharwala, but when it reached near Sarei nullah around three kilometers away from Karian, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus rolled down the road.

“No causality was reported in the incident. Those injured were rushed to the Chamba medical college for treatment. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

