Chandigarh: 1,186 eye flu cases in a week at GMSH-16

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as eye flu, is rapidly spreading throughout the city, prompting health authorities to advise caution.

The ophthalmology departments at GMSH, Sector 16, GMCH, Sector 32, and other government hospitals are reporting a significant increase in patients, with up to 90% complaining of eye flu symptoms.

In just one week, as many as 1,186 patients have turned up with eye flu at GMSH-16 — 128 of them on Wednesday alone.

As per doctors,while this condition can affect individuals of any age group, older patients with weakened immunity and children are at a higher risk of contracting it.

Conjunctivitis is most often caused by a virus, but can also be caused by bacteria or allergy. It doesn’t affect vision and mostly gets completely cured after running its course — up to a week.

According to Dr Sanjeev Sharma, head of the ophthalmology department, GMSH-16, eye flu symptoms comprise swelling of the conjunctiva and eyelids, excessive tear production, itching, irritation and a burning sensation in the eyes. It may also lead to crusting of the eyelids or lashes.

“In some cases, it can accompany symptoms of a cold, flu or respiratory infection. Typically, the condition starts in one eye and can spread to the other eye within a few days. The eye discharge is usually watery rather than thick,” Dr Sharma added.

While there is a prevailing misconception that eye flu can be transmitted solely by making eye contact with an infected individual, the primary mode of transmission is through direct contact with discharge from the eyes of an infected person.

He emphasised that individuals who were infected should refrain from self-medication and promptly seek medical attention from a doctor.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of eye flu, the eye operation theatre at GMSH has been temporarily closed,” Dr Sharma said.

Shortage of eye drops adds to suffering

Amid the rising eye flu cases, the situation has become more distressing for the affected patients as the UT health department is facing shortage of eye drops and antibiotics required for treatment of the infection.

According to sources, the necessary medicine to treat this infection is currently unavailable at GMSH-16 OPD. As such, patients are being diverted to private chemist shops and being told to return to the doctors for verification. On the other hand, other eye-related medications are accessible and provided within the OPD.

Dr Sharma said they had sent a letter to the GMSH medical superintendent, demanding antibiotics specifically needed for treating this infection.

Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH, on the other hand, said the medicine was present in the hospital’s storage, but had not been stocked in the OPD for distribution.

