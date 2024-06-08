Chandigarh: 10-year jail for Shimla man caught with 1.5 kg charas

Over two years after a Himachal Pradesh native was found in possession of 1.5 kg charas, a special NDPS court has sentenced him to 10 years in jail. According to the prosecution, Balwant was found in conscious possession of 1.5 kg charas on February 26, 2022, and subsequently booked under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, identified as Balwant, a resident of Mashobra, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

While Balwant pleaded that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case, public prosecutor Sunil Dutt argued that heavy quantity of charas was recovered from the custody of the accused. Hence, he be awarded stringent punishment.