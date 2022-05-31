Chandigarh | 12 children get medicare health cards, financial aid certificates
As a part of PM Cares scheme’s launch, a virtual programme was on Sunday organised wherein an entire gamut of benefits and services aimed at helping children were released.
A total of 12 children also received a letter sent out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Sneh Patra’ (Certificate of PM CARES), a ‘PM Cares for Children’ passbook, health cards of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY), wrist watches and shoulder bags from the UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26.
The beneficiaries were chosen by the child protection unit, under the supervision of the district magistrate, and will get financial benefits of ₹4,000 per month as sponsorship under Mission Vatsalya.
In addition to PM cares, the children will also get financial assistance of ₹5,000 per month under the Parvarish Scheme of the UT administration. District child Protection unit has identified 287 Children under Parvarish Scheme till date and disbursed ₹1.30 crore in the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the scheme.
Member of Parliament from Chandigarh Kirron Kher was the guest of honour, while other officials were also present, along with representatives from the child welfare committee, juvenile justice board and district child protection unit.
