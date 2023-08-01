Chandigarh: 195 vying for 150 MBBS seats at GMCH-32; 1st counselling on August 3

The first counselling session of the MBBS course at GMCH-32 will take place on August 3 in the auditorium hall of Sarai building, Sector 32. However, the rank list has not been yet issued due to errors in some applications received for the admission, said the college administration. Among the 195 candidates, 116 of them were found with incomplete forms.

The counselling for BDS and BHMS courses will take place on August 4 in Sarai building. The GMCH-32 administration has not yet announced the date for the second counselling.

During the MBBS admission process at GMCH 32, candidates were given an opportunity to rectify errors in their forms till 2 pm on Monday. As a result, a long queue of candidates was observed outside room number 201 in Block D of the registrar’s office at GMCH-32, as now no arguments or hearings on the matter will be entertained after the specified time.

The list of selected candidates for 150 seats in MBBS will be released on Tuesday. There is a total of 100 seats for BDS and 50 for BHMS.

The counselling for BDS and BHMS will take place on August 4 in Sarai building. The college administration has not yet announced the date for the second counselling.

According to the college administration, this time, the cut-off is expected to go up to 580 marks, while last year a candidate with 564 marks got admission on the last seat.It is expected that this time the ranking will go up to 700, while between 680 and 700, 18 to 20 students will join.

The GMCH-32 website has released the list of selected candidates for BDS and BHMS, along with their rankings. Charvi Sharma secured the first rank in BDS with 632 marks, while Harshveer Singh secured the first rank in BHMS with 524 marks.The list of MBBS candidates has been arranged alphabetically instead of ranking.