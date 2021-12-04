Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 2 fall prey to bike-borne snatchers
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: 2 fall prey to bike-borne snatchers

A female student lost her phone and a labourer lost his mobile phone to bike-borne snatchers in Chandigarh; cases have been registered
A female student in Chandigarh lost her bag containing 2,000 and important documents to bike-borne snatchers. (Representative image)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two people in Chandigarh fell prey to motorcycle-borne snatchers in the past 24 hours. Vanshika, a resident of Rajpura, who is a BEd student, stated that two bikers snatched her purse in front of the NCB office in Sector 25 on Friday. She added that the purse contained 2,000 along with other important documents.

Meanwhile, Avdesh, a resident of Dhanas, who works as a labourer, stated that he was going home when his mobile phone was snatched. Snatching cases have been registered in both incidents.

