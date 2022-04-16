Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing 1.2 lakh from her account

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman’s purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing ₹1.26 lakh from her bank account
The accused in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. They work as security guards in Industrial Area and as motorcycle riders for an aggregator company.

One Uma Yadav Singh,a resident of Rewari, Haryana, stated in her police complaint that she had lost her purse at Culture Club in Sector 26 on Monday which contained her ATM card and mobile phone.

Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav’s purse from her car. Using her SIM card, they were able to create a UPI ID and transferred the money into their accounts. Officials privy to the matter said that they were able to get pictures of the accused and arrested them after launching a manhunt.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The accused were arrested on Thursday and presented in court on Friday, from where they were sent to two days in police custody.

