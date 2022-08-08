Chandigarh: 2 held with charas in separate cases

Two men were arrested with charas in separate cases. One Happy, 34, from Surajpur in Kalkaand was arrested with 1.1-kg charas in Kishangarh. Police said he is a taxi driver and brought the drugs into the city from Himachal Pradesh. Also, one Mohd Azad, 30, of Kajheri village, was arrested with 665-gram charas.

Police said he also used to procure the contraband from HP. Drugs cases have been registered against both of them.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

PGIMER doctor’s bag stolen

A PGIMER doctor’s bag was stolen from the institute’s seminar room. In his complaint, Dr Shiraz Akif Mohd, said the bag contained a laptop, I-Pad, hard disk and Mac Book. A theft case was registered at Sector 11 police station.

4 booked for non-verification of tenants in Sohana

Sohana police on Sunday conducted checks at around 300 flats at Acme affordable flats in TDI at Bhagomajra village, and booked four flat owners and issued 100 notices for non-verification of tenants. The suspects are Harwinder Singh of Sector 20, Chandigarh; Ramneet Kaur of TDI City, ACME Flats, Mohali; Gourav Sharma of Sector 110-111 ACME Flats, TDI City, Mohali, and Sham Singh of Phase 6, Mohali.

One held with illegal weapon in Kharar

he crime investigating agency (CIA) on Sunday arrested a man with a .32 bore pistol and live cartridges. The suspect has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Badali village.

Hotel owner booked for not keeping record of guests

The owner of a hotel in Kajheri village was arrested on Saturday for not maintaining proper record of guests. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar. Police arrested him while conducting inspections at hotels and guest houses ahead of Independence Day. Kumar was booked under Section 188 of IPC at Sector 36 police station and later granted bail.

MC chief distributes National Flag among residents

Taking the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to the doorsteps of Chandigarh residents, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra started the distribution of National Flags from Sector 18. Deputy mayor Anup Gupta and other prominent persons of the area were present during the programme. MC has already distributed 10,000 flags to its employees and 30,000 flags to residents. The MC commissioner appealed to citizens to display the National Flag on their houses and shops from August 13 to 15th. HTC

Plaksha University holds convocation for tech leaders’ programme

Plaksha University, Mohali, on Sunday held the convocation ceremony for the third cohort of its Technology Leaders Programme (TLP). TLP is a one -year postgraduate program co-delivered with UC Berkeley, which interweaves courses in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and principles of design and thinking through real-world applications.

Awareness programme on heart health

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Sunday organised a public awareness programme on ways to prevent heart attacks for patients who have undergone percutaneous coronary angiography (PTCA)/stenting. Doctors said regular medical follow-up and maintaining a healthy lifestyle after undergoing a heart procedure are absolutely essential for the well-being of a patient.

NTU students arrive at PU campus

Panjab University (PU) is hosting students from Nottingham Trent University (NTU), who are visiting the campus and the city for short-term mobility under the Turing Scheme from August 7 to 14. The group, accompanied by their teacher Becca Hardy, was welcomed by professors Renu Thakur and Ravinder Kaur at international hostel of PU. The group was briefed about their subsequent schedule for the impending programme.

Devender Verma is Haryana jewellers’ association president

Congress leader Devender Verma was on Sunday elected state president of the Akhil Bhartiya Swarnkar Sangh. Verma said they will make efforts to unite the jewellers’ community and raise their issues with the government.

Teekam Bali elected PECOSA executive panel president

Elections for Punjab Engineering College Old Students Association’s (PECOSA) executive committee was held on Sunday for the 2022-2024 term. Teekam Chander Bali has been elected president; Ashok Prashar as vice-president; Harpreet Singh Oberoi as general secretary; Anil Bansal as treasurer and Sanjiv Moudgil as joint secretary.

Surrogacy regulation Act discussed

The Greater Chandigarh Chapter of Indian Fertility Society on Sunday organised an event to discuss the Assisted Reproduction Technology and Surrogacy Regulation Acts, 2021. It was attended by obstetricians and gynecologists from the region dealing with infertility. A panel discussion was also organised.