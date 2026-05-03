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Chandigarh tricity area: 2 lives snuffed out in a day

A 32-year-old woman was among the victims, she killed in a hit-and-run near Daun Majra bridge in Mohali late at night.

Published on: May 03, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali/chandigarh
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Two people lost their lives in separate road accidents across the tricity on Friday, including a 32-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run near Daun Majra bridge in Mohali late at night.

Police registered separate FIRs under certain Sections of BNS in both the accidents. (HT Photo)

According to information, Manpreet Kaur had stepped out of her house around 11.40 pm to buy food items but not returned. When her husband, Jaswinder Singh, tried to call her, her phone was found to be switched off. Following this, family members started looking for her in nearby areas.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle had hit her near Daun Puli, falling under Balongi police station limits. The driver allegedly fled the scene, leaving her critically injured on the road.

A passerby, Hitesh, spotted the woman and rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared her dead during treatment. She is survived by her husband and five-year-old daughter.

Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Teams are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to identify the vehicle and trace the driver.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh tricity area: 2 lives snuffed out in a day
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh tricity area: 2 lives snuffed out in a day
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