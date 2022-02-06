Chandigarh: 2 lose their phones to snatchers

Two residents lost their mobile phones to snatchers in the last 24 hours.

Anchal, a resident of Ram Darbar, who works at a factory was on her way back home on Friday night when her mobile phone was snatched near Kuldeep Army Store in Phase 2, Industrial Area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, Vikram Singh, a resident of Burail village, who works as a delivery executive for a food aggregator, told the police that he on his cycle to deliver food in Sector 23, and when he reached near Sector 32/33-45/46 chowk, a man on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone.

Snatching cases have been registered in both incidents.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

Two held with illicit liquor

The police arrested a resident of Sector 44 on Friday with 12 bottles of countrymade liquor. The accused, Rajesh Kumar, 59, was arrested in Sector 22. Meanwhile, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, was arrested with 12 bottles of Royal stile whiskey, two boxes of blue stroke and 96 quarters near Plot No.5 in Phase 2, Industrial Area. The accused has been identified as Shiv Ram, 26. FIRs have been lodged under Excise Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maloya man held for gambling

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Maloya while he was gambling near the outer gate of Sector 17 ISBT on Friday. The accused has been identified as Rahim alias Lala, 30, and ₹12,250 was recovered from him. A case under Gambling Act was registered at Sector 17 police station. He was later released on bail.

Man held for theft bid

A man was held for attempting to steal from an under-construction house. The accused has been identified as Deepak. An FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Sector 36, who is the owner of the house. He stated that he caught Deepak red-handed while attempting to steal and handed him over to the police. A case was registered under Sections 451, 379 and 511 of IPC at Sector 36 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CCPCR celebrates foundation day

To commemorate its foundation day, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) organised mock Parliament sessions for girl students from 32 schools of the city throughout the week under the aegis of “Girls India Project”. Harjinder Kaur, chairperson of CCPCR, said that through the project, they are aiming to help girl students attain new heights.

PU professor gets ₹50 lakh project

Professor Kashmir Singh from the department of biotechnology, Panjab University (PU), has been sanctioned project to study “the crosstalk between long non-coding RNAs and MYB transcription factors for enhancement of drought tolerance in Brassica sp” by the Union government’s Science and Engineering Research Board. The cost of the project is ₹50 lakh and it will be for a three-year duration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CGC Jhanjeri organises workshop to raise cancer awareness

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, organised an awareness workshop on World Cancer Day in collaboration with Fortis Healthcare, Mohali. Dr Naval Bansal, surgical oncologist, Fortis Healthcare, Mohali, said that there are various types of cancer but the most common ones that affect people of India are lung, breast, cervical, neck, brain, and colorectal cancer.