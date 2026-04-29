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Chandigarh: 2 Mohali private university staffers dupe foreign students of 24L, booked

The staffers had allegedly tricked the students into making the fee payments into their personal accounts instead of the official ones

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Aarya Kumari, Mohali
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At least 39 international students at Chandigarh University (CU) were allegedly duped of 24 lakh after two admission staff diverted fee payments into their personal bank accounts and issued forged receipts to cover up the fraud.

The scam surfaced on February 3 when a Nepalese student reported that his fee status showed “unpaid” even though he had already transferred. (HT File)

The scam surfaced on February 3 when a Nepalese student reported that his fee status showed “unpaid” even though he had already transferred

2.1 lakh towards tuition fee and hostel charges. He said he had been instructed by admission officers Danish Mahajan and Akshay Wesley to deposit the amount into their personal accounts.

When questioned, the accused allegedly attempted to justify the transactions by producing “consultancy receipts”, which were later found to be fabricated.

39 students affected

After the university launched an internal probe, it emerged that at least 39 other foreign students had been duped in a similar fashion, and told to bypass official payment channels.

In some cases, students were allegedly redirected to third-party agents, posing as consultants, creating an informal payment network through which commissions were siphoned off. The total misappropriated amount has been pegged at 23.7 lakh.

“In some cases, students can also visit the accounts office and pay the fees directly in cash,” said a student, requesting anonymity.

Multiple attempts to reach out to the university did not elicit any response.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 2 Mohali private university staffers dupe foreign students of 24L, booked
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 2 Mohali private university staffers dupe foreign students of 24L, booked
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