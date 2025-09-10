Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Chandigarh: 2-month-old female infant’s body found in Sector 9

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 03:16 am IST

In a shocking incident, the body of a two-month-old female infant was found wrapped in a towel in the bushes near the Sector 9 light point on Tuesday.

The incident came to light around 11 am, when the cleaning staff of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation spotted the infant’s body near the taxi stand and alerted the police.

As the police reached the spot, a huge crowd gathered and was shocked to spot the infant’s body. As police removed the cloth as part of investigation, the onlookers were taken aback. The woman gathered there were particularly aghast to see the sight, with many of them moved to tears.

The infant’s face bore injury marks, suggesting mauling by an animal.

Sector-3 police station immediately called a team of doctors to the scene, but the baby was already dead by then. The Sector-3 police station registered a case against unknown persons and initiated further investigation.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby is being examined to trace the individual who disposed of the infant at the scene.

