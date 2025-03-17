Chandigarh: 200 flats lying unallotted in Maloya since 2015, says MoHUA

A revelation from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has exposed a nine-year lapse in housing allocation, leaving approximately 200 flats in Maloya vacant since their construction in 2015 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U). Minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Tokhan Sahu, stated that 2,195 houses constructed underJNNURM in Maloya were later converted into affordable rental housing complexes (ARHCs). Of these, 1,997 houses have been allotted to beneficiaries on a rental basis and are currently in use. These houses were converted into ARHCs after the closure of JNNURM on March 31, 2014. (HT Photo)

The issue was raised during the ongoing Lok Sabha session when Chandigarh member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari questioned whether it was true that the houses built under PMAY-U in Maloya remained unallotted and had deteriorated.

In response, minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Tokhan Sahu, stated that 2,195 houses constructed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in Maloya were later converted into affordable rental housing complexes (ARHCs). Of these, 1,997 houses have been allotted to beneficiaries on a rental basis and are currently in use. These houses were converted into ARHCs after the closure of JNNURM on March 31, 2014.

Additionally, 1,255 families in Chandigarh have benefited from the interest subsidy under the credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) component of PMAY-U. However, the UT administration has not submitted any proposals to the ministry for sanction under any other component of PMAY-U so far.

The minister further stated that, based on nine years of experience in implementing PMAY-U, MoHUA has revamped the scheme and launched PMAY-U 2.0 - ‘Housing for All’ Mission, effective September 1, 2024. This initiative aims to provide affordable housing to 10 million additional eligible beneficiaries in urban areas through four components- beneficiary-led construction (BLC), affordable housing in partnership (AHP), affordable rental housing (ARH) and interest subsidy scheme (ISS).