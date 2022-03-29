Chandigarh | 215 e-challans issued for speeding, jumping red light through ICCC

After the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) was launched by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, as many as 215 e-challans were issued by the traffic police remotely until Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These included 200 challans for speeding and 15 for jumping the red light.

Launched under the Smart City project, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at ICCC for now will capture traffic violations of speeding and red light jumping, resulting in automatic challans.

While the system will also detect Zebra crossing violations, wrong side driving and helmetless riders, it is being fine-tuned and challans for these will also start soon.

ITMS has been integrated with the e-challan software of the Chandigarh Traffic Police, which will help police personnel validate the violations detected and send challans through post to the vehicle owner, along with an SMS.

While initially, only a few seats have been allotted for the purpose of surveillance and traffic violation detection at the ICCC, after completion of the Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC), 15 police personnel will work round-the-clock to keep a watch on the important locations of the city and issue challans for violations detected through the smart cameras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smart City and National Informatics Centre officials are currently working out all technical issues to stabilise the challan generation system.

Under the ITMS system, the ATC lights have also been made functional at nine traffic junctions. These lights monitor the traffic and adjust the timer automatically as per vehicle flow for their smooth movement.