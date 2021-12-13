Chandigarh: 25-year-old beaten up by 3 youths in road rage

In a shocking incident of road rage, three youths allegedly thrashed a 25-year-old resident of Sector 37 after he narrowly avoided hitting them when they were standing in the middle of the road. All three have been arrested.

They have been identified as Vikramjit Singh, 21, Piyush, 21, and Harshit, 20, all residents of Sector 37-D. As per police officials, Vikramjit is a final year student at DAV College, Sector 10, while Piyush is studying in Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11.

The victim, Rishabh Mahajan, who helps run his family’s shop, Mahajan Book Store in Attawa Sector 42, said he was driving home with his sister-in-law around 8pm on Friday when the incident took place. The accused, along with a girl, were standing right in the middle of the road. Their bike was also parked there. After he almost missed hitting them, he blew the horn.

This enraged them and they started abusing him. As he got out after parking the car outside his house, the accused allegedly surrounded him and started thrashing him. He suffered a fracture on one of his fingers in the melee.

When his elder brother, Amit, went to rescue him, the accused allegedly thrashed him too, and called more men to the spot.

The entire episode was captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed nearby.

The victim’s family claimed that the accused weren’t arrested on the spot even though they allegedly threatened them for life, in front of the cops.

They further added that when Rishabh went to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment the next day, the accused followed him and threatened him again.

Victim’s brother, Amit, who is the complainant in the case, said the accused even pushed his wife repeatedly.

A case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 39 police station and the accused were arrested on Saturday.