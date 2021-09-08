Chandigarh: 25-year-old man gets 10-year jail in drugs case

A Chandigarh court has awarded 10-year jail to a 25-year-old youth, who was arrested with 20 vials of a psychotropic drug at a garden in Sector 53 in July 2019.

A sanitation worker by profession, the convict has been identified as Ricky, aka Choti, of Sector 52.

While Ricky pleaded for leniency, stating that he has to take care of his elderly parents and children, the public prosecutor told court that drug menace has become a social malady and needs to be curbed with a heavy hand.

“Drug addiction destroys the trait of appreciation of a person, who cannot differentiate between fair and unfair and commits heinous crimes,” said public prosecuter Phool Singh.

After listening to the arguments, special court judge Dr Rajneesh observed that the recovered contraband falls in the category of commercial quantity and awarded 10-year jail to Ricky under Section 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.