Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 25-year-old man gets 10-year jail in drugs case
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: 25-year-old man gets 10-year jail in drugs case

A Chandigarh man will serve 10-year jail term after being convicted for carrying 20 vials of a psychotropic drug; he was arrested in 2019
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:06 AM IST
A sanitation worker by profession, the convict has been identified as Ricky, aka Choti, of Sector 52, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/Purestock)

A Chandigarh court has awarded 10-year jail to a 25-year-old youth, who was arrested with 20 vials of a psychotropic drug at a garden in Sector 53 in July 2019.

A sanitation worker by profession, the convict has been identified as Ricky, aka Choti, of Sector 52.

While Ricky pleaded for leniency, stating that he has to take care of his elderly parents and children, the public prosecutor told court that drug menace has become a social malady and needs to be curbed with a heavy hand.

“Drug addiction destroys the trait of appreciation of a person, who cannot differentiate between fair and unfair and commits heinous crimes,” said public prosecuter Phool Singh.

After listening to the arguments, special court judge Dr Rajneesh observed that the recovered contraband falls in the category of commercial quantity and awarded 10-year jail to Ricky under Section 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

30-bed hospital in Mohali to be ready by Nov: Balbir Sidhu

Aerotropolis: GMADA to issue letters of intent on September 8

Punjab: Retired policeman kills estranged wife in Mohali

PU senate: Polling for graduate constituency on September 26
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP