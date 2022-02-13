Chandigarh: 27-yr-old man arrested for trespassing in MC official’s house

Manimajra resident was arrested for trespassing into the house of the municipal corporation’s additional commissioner in Sector 7. The accused has been identified as Deepinder Singh, 27.

He was arrested based on the complaint of Bhupinder Singh of Motemajra village in Mohali, who works as a driver for the MC official. He told police that the official had sent him to his house to pick up an important file on February 11, when he saw the accused entering the house. Bhupinder caught him and handed him over to the police. A case under Section 452 of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Thieves decamp with cash, valuables from Vita booth

Thieves broke into a Vita booth in Sector 26 and decamped with ₹12,000 and other valuables. The complainant, Ajay Kumar of Sector 26,told police that apart from the cash, a 17-inch LED and eatables were also stolen. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Vegetable vendor robbed of ₹9,000

Three men on a motorcycle robbed a vegetable vendor of ₹9,000 at knifepoint early on Saturday morning behind police lines in Sector 26.

The victim (name withheld) said he wasn’t able to note down the number of the motorcycle. Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.

