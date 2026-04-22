Chandigarh: 3 PGI faculties receive academic excellence award from NAMS

On its 60th foundation day on Tuesday, National Academy of Medical Sciences awarded three of the nine recognitions of academic excellence (RAE) awards to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research faculty. The three faculty members gave a presentation of their work during the CME organised at the event.

The three faculty members gave a presentation of their work during the CME organised at the event. (HT PHOTO)

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Prof Aman Sharma, from the internal medicine department has been awarded the RAE General Amir Chand Award for his contributions to the study of non-communicable diseases.

The award recognises Prof Sharma’s extensive work in the field of systemic vasculitis—a group of rare diseases involving inflammation of the blood vessels that can lead to organ damage if left untreated.

Prof Naveen Kalra from radiodiagnosis department received the RAE Dr Khandelwal award for intervention radiology. He presented an extensive body of work done in the field of locoregional treatment of liver cancer. He highlighted the new techniques which were done for the first time at PGI including cryoablation and irreversible electroporation.

Prof Sonu Goel from the department of community medicine and school of public health was awarded the R V Rajam award for community health. He shared his community level experience of 25 years especially in the field of tobacco control.

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