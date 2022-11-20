Chandigarh: 30 slums, 4 godowns demolished in Raipur Kalan

The estate office of the UT administration conducted a special demolition drive in Raipur Kalan on Saturday and demolished around 30 slums and four godowns constructed illegally on agricultural land. Heavy police force was deployed during the drive that started at 10 am and went on till 4 pm. The people living in the slums protested the demolition drive but police managed to control the situation. The estate office said these illegal constructions have been demolished by the department on the border of Raipur Kalan and Baltana for which the department was receiving complaints for a long time. The department had also conducted a survey of the location, which had revealed the illegal constructions.

60 donate blood at camp

Chandigarh The Save Indian Family (SIF)-Chandigarh organised a blood donation camp in Sector 22 to celebrate International Men’s Day. The event was organised in association in association with Area Councillor, ward number 17, Sardar Damanpreet Singh and market association. Around 60 donors participated in the blood donation camp. Deputy Speaker Punjab S Jai Krishan Singh was the chief guest on the occasion and special guest of honour Pardeep Chhabra Co-Incharge, Chandigarh AAP also was present on the occasion.

NZCC to host 4-day painting workshop

Chandigarh The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in association with the Society for Development of Films and Arts, Chandigarh, will host a four-day-long painting workshop from November 20 to 23 at Kalagram, Manimajra (Chandigarh). Programme officer Rajesh Bakshi said, “The workshop will be formally inaugurated on Sunday”. As many as 15 acclaimed artists, many of them awardees, have been invited to be a part of this theme workshop and display their craft.

CCPCR holds mass self-defence performance

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) organised “Mass self-defence performance” in collaboration with women and child support unit (Swayam), under its week-long celebration to mark World Children’s Week. A mass self-defence performance was organised in Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20 B, for physical empowerment training. The chief guest of the event, Sarbjit Kaur, mayor, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and guest of honour Sita Devi, DSP, W&CSU, Sector 17, Chandigarh, marked the event by expressing their appreciation to the CCPCR and Women and Child Support Unit for organising self-defence training for girls.

Trident Realty launches luxury residential project in Panchkula

Panchkula Trident Realty, a real estate developer, has launched its new luxury residential project, Trident Hills, in Panchkula. The company has acquired a 200-acre plot in Panchkula and plans to invest ₹3,000 crore to develop an integrated luxury township. Speaking about the project, SK Narvar, chairman, Trident Realty, said: “We are excited to launch Trident Hills set amidst Panchkula’s scenic surroundings. Luxury homes are witnessing high demand in Tier-2 cities because of the aspirational upper middle and upper class.”

Ambala Central Jail overcrowded: Minister

Ambala : While accepting the fact that the Ambala Central Jail is overcrowded and running over capacity, Haryana jails minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said on Saturday that new prisons in Panchkula, Fatehabad and others would ease the pressure. The minister mentioned shifting the central jail to some other location in the vicinity that will also reduce crowd.

Talk on overcoming overthinking held

Chandigarh The TS Central State Library, Sector 17, Chandigarh, organised a motivational talk by Vivek Atray, former IAS, an author and motivational speaker, on ‘Overcoming overthinking and finding success’. This was a part of the ongoing National Library Week 2022 celebrations in association with the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi that concluded on Saturday. Atray while talking to the students emphasised that success is happiness. No matter how rich you become, you will be successful only if you are happy.

PGI’s endocrinology dept conducts seminar

CHANDIGARH The department of endocrinology of the PGIMER and ICMR-YDR (Young Diabetes Registry) jointly organised the ‘Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM)’ follow-up and education programme at the NEW OPD Complex on Saturday, which was attended by 150 patients and their families.