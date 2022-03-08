Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: 35th SJOBA rally concludes

Leaving from Chandigarh on March 4, the participants of the SJOBA rally had driven up to Taj Farms, Garhshankar, Punjab, before returning to the city on Sunday. (HT File)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Rallyists from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali performed well at the recently concluded 35th SJOBA (St John’s Old Boys Association) motor rally.

The rallyists reached the finish point at St John’s High School, Sector 26, on Sunday evening, which was followed by the prize distribution ceremony at the Chandigarh Golf Range.

Winning the top honours in the 4-wheel drive (4WD) category were Capt AVS Gill and his navigator, Virender Kashyap. The winners’ crown in the moto category went to Shardul Sharma, a champion marathon rallyist, while Yuva Kumar was the first runners-up.

Team trophies were awarded to Harjee Rallying in 4WD and Hero Motorsports in moto categories. The fastest moto in women’s section was Mehak Dixit from New Delhi.

Leaving from Chandigarh on March 4, the participants had driven up to Taj Farms, Garhshankar, Punjab, before returning to the city on Sunday.

