Chandigarh: 38th edition of three-day SJOBA rally kick-starts

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla flagged off the 38th edition of the three-day St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Rally 2025 from Sector 34 exhibition ground on Thursday. A motorcyclist in action during the inauguration of SJOBA rally at Sector 34 in Chandigarh on Thursday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

The rally, being organised by the SJOBA, the alumni association of St John’s High School, will conclude on March 2 with a prize distribution ceremony at the CGA Golf Range, Chandigarh.

SJOBA president Harpal Singh Malvai said, “To make the start exciting, we introduced specially designed short tracks and gave members of the public an opportunity to get a close view of the powerful machines in full action on these tracks. This drew large crowds.”

Meanwhile, the event kicked off with the scrutiny of vehicles, with 30 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers, along with their drivers and riders. The participants will compete in four challenging sections every day. The total prize money for the 2025 edition is approximately ₹6 lakh, along with trophies and additional awards for participants and winners.

Women are also participating with their two-wheelers.

SPS Ghai, clerk of course (COC), SJOBA, while talking about the rally’s route, said: “We have outlined a challenging route that will be covered over the course of three days by the drivers and riders. The participants will mainly pass through Punjab’s Ropar, Garhshankar, Mansowal and Hoshiarpur districts. The rally will also hit a part of Himachal Pradesh.”

SJOBA deputy COC Nagendra Singh said, “In the ‘Challenge Rally’ (extreme), jeeps, cars, and bikes will be seen in action. Participants in this category are required to navigate through some of the most challenging terrains, covering an average distance of 200 km per day.”