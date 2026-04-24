Chandigarh: 4 vehicles set ablaze in Mauli Jagran

Two cars and two bikes were set on fire by an unidentified man in near the Baba Balak Nath temple in Mauli Jagran’s Vikas Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday, triggering panic in the area, officials said. The incident, which occurred around 1.30 am, left the vehicles completely gutted. (HT Photo)

The incident, which occurred around 1.30 am, left the vehicles completely gutted. Complainant Santosh Kumar said his Tata Ace vehicle was parked alongside a car belonging to one Sunil Kumar, and two motorcycles. “A man with covered face smashed the window panes, placed thermocol inside and set the same on fire. He also put other vehicles on fire. By the time residents woke up, all four vehicles had been damaged completely,” he mentioned in his complaint.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Inspector Jaskaran Singh, station house officer of Mauli Jagran police station, said an investigation was underway. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect, he added.