Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: 40 teams to battle it out at Chasma Shah golf meet

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 25, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The 9th Chasma Shah Team Golf Championship starts at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday, featuring 40 teams competing for a trip to Vietnam and Thailand.

The 9th edition of the Chasma Shah Team Golf Championship will kick off at the Chandigarh Golf Club from Wednesday, with 40 teams set to vie for the top honours.

The Chasma Shah Team Golf Championship will conclude on February 27. (HT Photo)
The Chasma Shah Team Golf Championship will conclude on February 27. (HT Photo)

The winning team will be rewarded with a trip to Vietnam and Thailand.

Tournament director Darvesh Kumar said, “We are thrilled to host the Chasma Shah Team Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club. This opportunity is sure to attract the best golfing talent from across the region.”

“The tournament has grown in stature over the years, and we expect this year’s event to be the most competitive and exciting yet,” he added.

The event will conclude on February 27.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
