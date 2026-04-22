...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh: 5-year jail to convict in 2020 snatching case

The case dates back to June 25, 2020, when two men on a motorcycle snatched a Sector 47 resident’s gold chain right outside her house

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Shivangi Vashisht, Chandigarh
Advertisement

A local court has awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to a man convicted in a 2020 chain snatching case.

Parkash was declared a proclaimed offender in October 2025 after he stopped appearing in court. (HT Photo)

The convict Anil has also been awarded two years for possession of stolen property. Both sentences will run concurrently, and the time already spent in custody will be set off. The convict will also have to pay 25,000 for snatching and 2,000 for possession of stolen property.

The case dates back to June 25, 2020, when two men on a motorcycle snatched a Sector 47 resident’s gold chain right outside her house. The victim, Shobhna, had managed to jot down the snatchers’ bike registration number.

On July 7, 2020, police nabbed Anil and his co-accused Hari Parkash near Shiv Mandir in the Industrial Area.

The stolen gold chain was recovered in two broken pieces from their possession. The complainant later identified both the accused as well as the recovered property. The investigating officer also testified regarding the arrest and recovery.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 5-year jail to convict in 2020 snatching case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 5-year jail to convict in 2020 snatching case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.