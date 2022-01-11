Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: 50% govt schools staffers asked to come to work

The Chandigarh district education officer (DEO) issued a fresh order to all government and government-aided schools on Monday, allowing only 50% staffers to attend work
Government schools in Chandigarh have been asked to prepare worksheets and learning material for students unable to attend online classes. (HT file)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The district education officer (DEO) issued a fresh order to all government and government-aided schools on Monday, allowing only 50% staffers to attend work. The UT education department had earlier asked all teaching and non-teaching staff to come to school from Monday onwards, which many teachers had opposed.

Savinder Singh, chairman of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, UT Chandigarh, said they had met education department officials regarding this on Monday and are thankful for the decision.

The order by the DEO also carries instructions regarding conduct of online classes. Schools have been asked to prepare worksheets and learning material for students unable to attend online classes, which can be collected by their parents. They have also been asked to maintain a record of how many such students were unable to attend online classes and the reasons for the same.

Heads of schools will have to attend work everyday and maintain a record of the teachers’ attendance and supervise the online teaching process.

