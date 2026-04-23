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Chandigarh: 59 skip Census training; DC orders show-cause notices, disciplinary action

The meeting was attended by all 10 charge officers and key officials from departments involved in planning and execution of the Census

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Cracking down on absenteeism in crucial Census preparations, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has ordered strict action against 59 trainees who remained absent from ongoing training sessions for supervisors and enumerators across the district.

Officials informed the chair that training programmes are being conducted smoothly and systematically as per schedule. (HT File)

The directions were issued during a comprehensive review meeting chaired by the DC to assess the progress of Census training activities. The meeting was attended by all 10 charge officers and key officials from departments involved in planning and execution of the Census.

Officials informed the chair that training programmes are being conducted smoothly and systematically as per schedule, with modules being delivered effectively and most participants actively engaging. However, the absence of 59 trainees was flagged as a serious lapse.

Taking a stern view, Yadav directed the education department to immediately issue show-cause notices to all defaulters and initiate disciplinary proceedings as per rules to fix accountability and prevent recurrence.

To strengthen participation, the DC also proposed organising dedicated self-enumeration camps across government offices under the Chandigarh administration, enabling employees to complete the process within stipulated timelines. Departments have been asked to actively motivate staff and ensure compliance.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 59 skip Census training; DC orders show-cause notices, disciplinary action
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 59 skip Census training; DC orders show-cause notices, disciplinary action
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