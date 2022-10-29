Chandigarh: 594 dengue cases so far this year, but still 30% lower than last year

As many as 15 fresh dengue cases were reported from Chandigarh on Friday (October 28), taking this season’s tally to 594 cases.

However, the tally is still 30% lower than last year, when the city had logged 776 dengue cases till October 28.

Also no dengue-related fatality has been reported this year, compared to three fatalities in 2021. In all, the city had reported 1,596 dengue cases last year, the highest since 2015, along with three fatalities.

Dr Suman Singh, director health services, Chandigarh, said, “Cases are being reported from across the city and there is no particularly worst-affected area. Cases are now on the decline, but the recent rise was due to heavy rain. Last year, the monsoon was late, due to which a sudden outbreak was reported even after October.”

Health department officials said that this year, not many people with dengue infections needed hospitalisation, whereas over 300 people with non-dengue fever cases were reporting to the health facilities daily for consultation. Of them, over 40 people are requiring hospital admissions daily, the experts said.

Dr Suman said, “Last year, hospitalisation due to dengue was more compared to this year. As of Thursday, 10 patients with dengue infection were admitted at GMSH-16. However, in the past two months, there has been a rise in fever cases that can be mainly because of mosquitoe-borne diseases. The seasonal viral flu is also a major contributing factor which happens due to a sudden dip or rise in temperature.”

She added that the UT health department had adequate availability of blood platelets and beds to meet the demand.

Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent, GMCH-32, said, “At present, 55 patients including adults and children are admitted with dengue in the hospital. We have adequate facilities to tackle the rush as the patients are not only from Chandigarh but from the entire region.”

Dr Sanjay Jain, head, department of internal medicine at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said, “Severe dengue patients are getting referred each day while the count keeps on fluctuating.”