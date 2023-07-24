Chandigarh: 5k students vying for 1,711 Class 11 seats, 2nd counselling begins on July 28

The UT education department has released the schedule of the second round of counselling for Class 11 admissions to government schools in the city. As per a tentative schedule prepared by Chandigarh education department, the second counselling will be held from July 28 to August 4, following which the allocation list will be displayed on August 10. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per a tentative schedule prepared by the department, the second counselling will be held from July 28 to August 4, following which the allocation list will be displayed on August 10.

As per the latest figures, after the department had given a last chance to students to attend the school to claim their seats, there are still 1,711 vacant seats, including 357 non-medical, 125 medical, 304 commerce, 378 humanities and 547 in different skill courses.

The first counselling was held between May 24 and June 13.

Meanwhile, the 1,750 students who were provisionally allotted seats are yet to clear their compartment exams. The seats of those who don’t clear the exams will also be converted to vacant seats.

As per the department, there are 5,253 applicants on the waiting list for the 1,711 vacant seats. This includes 1,102 students from government schools in Chandigarh and 4,151 students from other schools. Of the total, 1,147 students on the waiting list are yet to clear their compartment exams.

This is the first year when 85% of the total seats have been reserved for students who had passed out of government schools of Chandigarh, while those from private schools and from other states will compete for the leftover 15% seats. A student of a private school had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the administration’s decision. The matter remains sub-judice and was last heard on July 20.

Notably, of the total 3,203 students in fray for humanities seats in the second counselling, as many as 967 are from government schools. Therefore, it is expected that all 378 vacant seats in the stream will be filled by them.

The department will also hold a third counselling after the CBSE compartment exam results are declared, which is likely in August.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra to become operational in three months

A Vidya Samiksha Kendra is set to be built in the building of the School Education Department in Sector 9. The department has already signed a memorandum of understanding to start the work of setting it up and to make it functional within three months.

Speaking about this, UT school education department director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the command centre will be set up in the Sector 9 office of the department on the second floor and will become operational within three months.

He added that attendance across all schools will be monitored from here and all CCTVs installed in all schools will be connected to the Command Centre. The footage can be monitored in real time that will enhance students’ security.

The Union ministry of education has approved a budget of ₹1.7 crore as non-recurring expenses and ₹3 crore as recurring expenses for setting up the centre. This is being done as per the directives under the ministry and NCERT. An MoU has been signed with EdCIL India Limited to develop the centre.

The system will also track student enrolment, progress in their learning levels, out-of-school children who have been mainstreamed, textbook delivery and support required by teachers and schools.

The department will also set up a centralised help desk for grievance redressal mechanisms for stakeholders of the school ecosystem, along with a centralised dashboard providing real-time performance indicators of schools.