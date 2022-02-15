Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 62% govt school teachers on deputation have overstayed tenure, reveals RTI reply
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: 62% govt school teachers on deputation have overstayed tenure, reveals RTI reply

Around 62% government school teachers who are on deputation in Chandigarh from Punjab and Haryana have overstayed their tenure as per the reply to an RTI filed by members of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, UT Chandigarh, and UT Cadre Educational Employees Union
As per the information, there are total 629 teachers on deputation in Chandigarh from these states, out of which 390 have overstayed their tenure. (HT File)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Around 62% government school teachers who are on deputation in Chandigarh from Punjab and Haryana have overstayed their tenure as per the reply to an RTI filed by members of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, UT Chandigarh, and UT Cadre Educational Employees Union.

As per the information, there are total 629 teachers on deputation in the city from these states, out of which 390 have overstayed. This includes 78% of total lecturers, 58% TGT teachers and 61% JBT teachers. Teachers are brought on a three-year deputation period which can be extended to five years.

President of the UT Cadre Educational Employees Union Swarnjit Singh Kamboj said, “It is strange how some teachers have been on deputation since the early 2000s and still haven’t gone back. The matter needs to be probed and action must be taken against those at fault.”

Meanwhile, UT director of school education Palika Arora, said, “We are aware of the matter and I have asked the UT district education officer (DEO) to compile a list of all teachers who have been on deputation for over three years. The information will be sent to the UT department of personnel to take action.”

RELATED STORIES

This issue comes after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg had received a proposal to extend the deputation period of 112 doctors for one year. It was found that 72 doctors were on deputation for more than seven years. To gradually overcome this, the health department has decided to grant extension in the period of deputation and repatriation of 112 doctors in a phased manner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP