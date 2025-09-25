Chandigarh: 62-yr-old man looks up dispensary’s number online, loses ₹3 lakh

A 62-year-old resident of Sector 18 was cheated of ₹3.1 lakh after calling a number found on Google Search. A case under provisions for cheating and criminal conspiracy of the BNS and various provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered at the cyber cell police station in Sector 17. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, on August 20, the victim Mandeep Singh had to go for a checkup at the Sector-19 Government dispensary. He searched for the dispensary on Google and got a help number. When he called the number, nobody picked up, but he got a call back from another number and the person told him that he was speaking from the Sector-19 dispensary. He said he will get the victim registered online and sent him a link through SMS.

The victim was asked to fill a form through the link with his personal details and was asked to submit an amount of ₹2. He grew suspicious and cut the call. Later, on the next day he checked his bank statement and found out that ₹3.1 lakh had been withdrawn from his account.

A case under provisions for cheating and criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered at the cyber cell police station in Sector 17. The accused are yet to be arrested.