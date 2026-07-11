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Chandigarh: 92.3 mm rain recorded overnight; highest in 3 years as city records coldest July night in 6 years

92.3 mm rain was recorded at the IMD Sector 39 observatory till 8.30 am. This is the highest for a single day of rain in July since 2023 when 302.9 mm rain was recorded in a single day. The highest ever since IMD started keeping records for the city

Published on: Jul 11, 2026 09:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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While 92.3 mm rain was recorded overnight in the city, a three year high for July as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of the city fell to a six year low for the month of July as per IMD data. While chances of rain will continue for the next couple of days, the coming week is likely to remain dry.

The IMD defines it as heavy rain when in a twenty four hour period between 64.5 to 115.5 mm rain is recorded. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The IMD defines it as heavy rain when in a twenty four hour period between 64.5 to 115.5 mm rain is recorded. (Keshav Singh/HT)

92.3 mm rain was recorded at the IMD Sector 39 observatory till 8.30 am. This is the highest for a single day of rain in July since 2023 when 302.9 mm rain was recorded in a single day. The highest ever since IMD started keeping records for the city.

The day remained mostly dry and 1.7 mm rain was recorded during the day. Similarly, 84 mm rain was recorded overnight at the airport observatory and 1 mm rain was recorded later during the day.

This is the first spell of heavy rains in the city this season as per the IMD. The IMD defines it as heavy rain when in a twenty four hour period between 64.5 to 115.5 mm rain is recorded.

Maximum temperature meanwhile rose from 28.9°C on Thursday to 32.3°C on Friday, 2 degrees below normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C.

 
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