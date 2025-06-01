Chandigarh: A forgotten uprising reimagined: Rana Preet Gill chronicles “The Ghadar Movement”

The Chandigarh Press Club witnessed the launch of ‘The Ghadar Movement’, the fifth book by acclaimed author and veterinary officer Rana Preet Gill. Her latest work sheds light on revolutionary movements against British colonialism. The book traces the rise of an international rebellion conceived in 1913 by Indian immigrants in the United States. Led by figures like Lala Har Dayal and Kartar Singh Sarabha, the Ghadarites aimed to incite a mutiny within the British-Indian Army by smuggling arms into India. Though ultimately unsuccessful, the movement left an indelible mark on India’s freedom struggle. Gill said the book is a tribute to the forgotten heroes who dared to dream of a free India from foreign soil. (HT Photo)

The book was launched by Rahul Bhandari, IAS, principal secretary to the department of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries. Present at the launch were Prof Harish Puri and Prof Chaman Lal, retired JNU professor and honorary adviser, Bhagat Singh Archives. Both lauded Gill’s effort to document this important yet overlooked chapter in India’s revolutionary past.

Speaking at the event, Gill said, “This book is a tribute to the forgotten heroes who dared to dream of a free India from foreign soil. Their courage and sacrifice deserve to be remembered.”

“The Ghadarites may have failed in their mission, but they lit a spark that inspired future revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh. Their story needs to be told and retold,” she added.

Known for her previous novels and journalistic writing, Rana Preet Gill brings both passion and precision to her narrative, making ‘The Ghadar Movement’ a compelling read for history enthusiasts and patriots alike.

About the author

Rana Preet Gill is a veterinary officer with the animal husbandry department in Punjab. She has authored four books―three novels―Those College Years, The Misadventures of a Vet, Maya and a collection of middles titled Finding Julia. Her articles and short stories have been published in The Tribune, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, The Statesman, The New Indian Express, Deccan Herald, The Hitavada, Daily Post, Women’s Era, Commonwealth Writers Journal, Himal and others.