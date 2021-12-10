Chandigarh: A multitude of unaddressed problems plague ward 32

Residents of Ward 32, a general ward, which comprises Sectors 44 and 51, have been awaiting a representative to tackle the plethora of issues ailing these areas.

The ward earlier also included Colony Number 5, covering parts of Sectors 50 and 51. But it was cleared out in 2013 and its residents were allotted one-room houses under the slum rehabilitation scheme in Dhanas.

The vacated land has since remained in a state of neglect. Adarsh Dhingra, a nearby resident, said the land had stayed abandoned for eight years, leading to snakes, littering and foul smell.

The road in front of Model Jail in Sector 51 has been in a bad shape for at least three years. The park in front of the jail is also a picture of neglect with huge growth of wild grass.

For smooth traffic flow, a makeshift roundabout was set up by the traffic police at an intersection. The barrels used are all rusted now and are not even stationed in a circle, beating its purpose.

Sector 51 is also home to several retired cops, who live in the Chandigarh Police Cooperative Housing Society. Society’s president retired deputy superintendent of police (DSP) SC Sagar described their share of problems. “For installing a temporary canopy to keep rain from entering the apartments, retired cops are slapped with huge fines. It is embarrassing to be treated like criminals, when all we have done is protect our house from rain,” he said.

Sector 44 forms the bigger part of the ward, but even its residents complain their problems aren’t addressed.

President of the Sector 44-B Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Swadesh Talwar said, “Since Sector 44 was separated from Sectors 34 and 35, it has remained neglected. The roads here are crying for repair, while the community centre is in a shambles despite many requests to the authorities.”

President of the Sector 44 RWA, Anish Garg added, “Parking remains troublesome, especially in the MIG flats area. Community parking is urgently required here. The next councillor must also tackle the deteriorating law and order situation. Sanitation also requires attention, as heaps of garbage can be seen scattered across the sector.”

Shopkeepers in Sector-44 market are also a disenchanted lot. President of the Sector 44-C market association and former president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Anil Vohra said, “There is only one entrance to the market, where also a vending zone has been set up, leading to chaos. Full-scale dhabas are being run in the vending zone, which the next councillor must take a stand against. The public toilets need to be upgraded, while the corridor in front of the shops requires re-tiling.”

Know Your Ward

General ward

Voters: 15,500 votes

Ward areas: Sector 44 and Sector 51

Key issues:

Bad roads in the ward

Area vacated by razing Colony Number 5 needs to be developed

Parks and the Sector 44 community centre need better maintenance

Local voices

The roads in Sector 44 are in a bad shape. The community centre here needs to be repaired and upgraded.

Swadesh Talwar, president of the Sector 44-B RWA

Housing society residents pay property tax on the lines of independent houses and also maintenance charges. The next councillor must meet people and address their issues.

Achhar Chand, resident of Sector 51

The law and order situation in the sector needs improvement. Community parking is the need of the hour.

Anish Garg, 49, president of Residents Welfare Federation, Sector 44

The southern sectors with societies are ignored and get fewer amenities compared to the northern ones. The next councillor must address our society’s problems.

SC Sagar, president of the Chandigarh Police Cooperative Housing Society, Sector 51-D