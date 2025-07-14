Chandigarh: AAP seeks CBI probe into smart water project, community centre

Just after four days of meeting with UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday, the local unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), again visited the governor house on Sunday to submit a memorandum demanding a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into two major scams that have raised serious questions about the functioning of civic governance in the city — the Community Centre Booking Scam and the ₹75-crore Manimajra 24x7 Water Supply Project. The AAP delegation submitted a memorandum to the Chandigarh administrator. (HT)

The AAP delegation, led by president Vijaypal Singh, alleged large-scale corruption, deliberate manipulation of public systems, and misuse of taxpayer funds. The party has also demanded urgent citywide reforms in Chandigarh’s water supply system, stating that the issue extends well beyond Manimajra.

‘Forgery, exploitation in Community Centre bookings’

AAP claims a massive scam in the functioning of the Community Centre Booking Branch under the municipal corporation. They alleged that forged booking slips, fake seals, and false signatures of councillors were used to extort money from families who were legally entitled to free bookings of the centre.

Vijaypal Singh said, “Economically Weaker Section (EWS) families were forced to pay anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹55,000 for community centres that should have been free for them.” “This is not just financial corruption but a daylight robbery from the poor,” he added.

They alleged that ineligible individuals were falsely promised discounts while officials collected full cash payments and issued fake documents. AAP claims that the scam is well-organised and may be worth over ₹100 crore, involving booking branch officials, agents, and political protection.

Smart City Water Project under scanner

AAP also flagged serious irregularities in the ₹75-crore Manimajra 24x7 Water Supply Project, which was launched as a pilot project under the Smart City initiative.

The party alleged water contamination and poor-quality supply in households; delay in tender processes and incomplete infrastructure; absence of project head since October 2024; €48 million loan component left unhedged, increasing financial risk; and misuse of funds with no accountability or visible progress.

“This is not a pilot project — it is a pilot disaster,” said Singh. “No zone is receiving proper 24x7 water supply, but payments are being cleared, tenders are missing, and no one is answerable,” he added.

AAP also pointed out that Chandigarh’s water crisis is not limited to one locality. Residents in several sectors and villages continue to face issues of low water pressure, erratic supply, and murky drinking water.

In its memorandum, AAP demanded a CBI investigation into the Community Centre Booking Scam, immediate seizure and protection of all physical and digital booking records, and suspension of all officers involved, directly or indirectly.

The party also demanded a CBI or SIT probe supervised by a senior judge into the ₹75 crore water project, to halt further disbursement of Smart City funds until the pilot’s performance is independently verified, and a citywide audit and action plan to fix water supply problems across Chandigarh.