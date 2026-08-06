Chandigarh achieves 100% rooftop solar on government buildings, Centre tells Lok Sabha

Chandigarh has achieved 100% rooftop solar coverage across all feasible government residential and office buildings, with nearly 1,400 government houses already becoming net-zero in energy consumption, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The UT administration has set a target of adding another 15 MWp solar capacity by the end of this year as part of its plan to develop Chandigarh into a model solar city by 2030. (HT File)

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The rooftop solar plants have been installed on nearly 6,000 government houses in the Union Territory, with a total installed capacity of 18.1 megawatt-peak (MWp). These installations are expected to generate around 23.5 million units of electricity annually.

Officials said that while the initiative has significantly reduced dependence on conventional energy sources, allottees of government houses pay a solar user charge of about ₹300 per kW per month.

The push for renewable energy has also extended to private households under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Of the 1,632 applications received till July 31, 2026, solar panels have been installed in 1,386 houses, with a total capacity of 5.75 MW. Subsidies amounting to ₹8.39 crore have been disbursed so far. The scheme offers financial assistance of up to ₹78,000 for rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW capacity.

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{{^usCountry}} The UT administration has set a target of adding another 15 MWp solar capacity by the end of this year as part of its plan to develop Chandigarh into a model solar city by 2030. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UT administration has set a target of adding another 15 MWp solar capacity by the end of this year as part of its plan to develop Chandigarh into a model solar city by 2030. {{/usCountry}}

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The government said the expansion of rooftop solar infrastructure has improved access to clean and reliable power, reduced electricity costs for public institutions, and enhanced energy security, while also generating employment in installation and maintenance of solar systems.

Beyond renewable energy, the Centre highlighted parallel efforts to boost tourism, promote e-mobility, and improve ease of doing business in Chandigarh. Electric buses are being introduced under central schemes, and over the past five years, multiple legal and administrative reforms have been implemented to simplify regulatory processes, encourage investment, and support entrepreneurship.

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Officials said these combined measures are aimed at strengthening Chandigarh’s position as a driver of sustainable urban growth and economic development.