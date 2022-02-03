Chandigarh: Additional charge of small PU departments to remain with DUI

The additional charge of several small departments of Panjab University (PU) will continue to remain with varsity’s dean university instruction (DUI).

The decision comes after a special panel of PU constituted to look into the appointment of heads of department, whose additional charge is with dean university instruction (DUI), had last year recommended that the charge of small departments remains with him.

Now after this decision, based on the committee’s recommendations, the additional charge of public administration, Urdu, French, Russian and Guru Nanak Sikh Studies will remain with DUI.

Last year, the varsity constituted the panel after previous DUI VR Sinha requested the varsity to look into the appointment of heads for the departments whose additional charge is with DUI.

For public administration and Urdu departments, it has been decided that the charges will remain with DUI till the time the faculty member in the department becomes eligible.

On Russian, French and Guru Nanak Sikh Studies departments, the panel had recommended that they were small and didn’t have any eligible faculty member who can be appointed as head.

However, for University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), PU has given the charge of headship to Dr Nishi Sharma for the period of three years as an interim arrangement. It has also been outlined that in case the decision of the syndicate and senate regarding her date of eligibility does not go in favour of her, the period of headship as availed by her will be adjusted towards the headship as and when her due term comes.

No final decision has been made on the appointment of head in University Business School (UBS). As the matter of appointment of the head of UBS was pending in the high court, the panel had last year recommended that the charge of the department along with the financial powers be given to any senior faculty member of the department, as a coordinator. This will be an interim arrangement.

Meanwhile, PU V-C Raj Kumar on Wednesday appointed Dr Smita Sharma and Dr Ravinder Kaur Dhaliwal as the wardens of girls’ hostel number 1 and international hostel (Sector 25), respectively. Both the positions were vacant for some time now.

