Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh adds Covid death after 24 days

The 36-year-old man from Khuda Alisher had reportedly died by suicide. After his body was brought to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, the Covid test returned positive
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 01:27 AM IST
A total of eight people tested positive for the virus in the tricity on Friday, same as the day before. (Image for representational purpose)

After recording zero Covid-19 fatalities for 24 straight days, Chandigarh added another death to its toll on Friday.

The 36-year-old man from Khuda Alisher had reportedly died by suicide. After his body was brought to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, the Covid test returned positive.

There was no death in Mohali and Panchkula for the seventh consecutive day.

A total of eight people tested positive for the virus in the tricity on Friday, same as the day before.

Among them four cases each were reported from Chandigarh and Mohali, while Panchkula had no fresh case for the seventh time this month.

Those found infected in the UT are residents of Sectors 11, 36, 44 and 49, while in Mohali, three cases surfaced in Kharar and one in Mohali City.

Showing no major drop for the past five days, the active cases remained in the 80s. Among the 83 infected patients, 44 are in Mohali, 36 in Chandigarh and four in Panchkula.

With the number of their cured patients standing at 67,350, 61,106 and 30,259, respectively, the recovery rate remains over 98% across the tricity.

