Chandigarh administration acquires 3.72-acre land to build govt school, community centre

The UT administration has acquired 3.72 acre land in Kishangarh village at a cost of ₹12.40 crore. A government model high school, community centre and tubewell will come up at the site. As per the notification issued by the land acquisition office, the land has been acquired at the rate of ₹3.33 crore per acres, including 100% solatium of ₹1.48 crore and interest of ₹37.26 lakh.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Car silencer stolen in Sec 37

A resident of Sector 37 reported that the silencer of his car which was parked outside his house was stolen on January 6. A theft case has been registered against unidentified accused at the Sector 39 police station.

Government should immediately open all schools: NISA

The National Independent School Alliance (NISA) has demanded that the Haryana government immediately reopen schools for kindergarten to senior secondary students in the state. At a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday, NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma also expressed displeasure on the state government’s recent decision to conduct board examins for the Classes 5 and 8.

Fire at Tibetan market in Ambala

A major fire broke out at the Tibetan market in Ambala city in the wee hours of Friday. Several fire tenders were pressed into action and managed to douse the flames. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Shopkeepers said that they have suffered huge losses and sough financial help from the administration.

Anti-encroachment drive in Sec-26 vegetable market

The municipal corporation and UT estate office carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Sector 26 vegetable market on Friday and removed 10 temporary hutments. After a protest by the hutments’ residents, the drive was suspended midway.

4 held for theft at PUNSUP office

Four men were arrested for stealing AC copper pipes from the PUNSUP office in Sector 34. The accused have been identifed as Sandeep Kumar alias Kala and his accomplices Naveen Kumar, Vishal and Jeet Lal, all residents of Sector 52. The compliant was lodged by Mohinder Kumar, a watchman at the office.

Abandoned newborn boy dies of cold

The body of a newborn boy was found on a vacant plot in Kishangarh village on Friday morning. A passer-by alerted the police after spotting the infant wrapped in a red blanket near a dharamshala. The baby was rushed to the Manimajra civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said the child had died due to the intense cold. They have registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC at the IT Park police station and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby establishments to trace the person who dumped the child there.

