Chandigarh vigilance department launches helpline number

The vigilance department of the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday launched a helpline for the public to lodge their complaints.

The vigilance department of the Chandigarh administration has also issued landline numbers – 0172-2760820/0172-2740012 – and e-mail addresses — sspvigc.chd@nic.in and vigilance-chd@nic.in. (HT File)

Complaints regarding bribe/favour/any corrupt practice demanded by any government official working under the administration can be made at the helpline – 8360817378 – which also has WhatsApp facility. The department has also issued landline numbers – 0172-2760820/0172-2740012 – and e-mail addresses — sspvigc.chd@nic.in and vigilance-chd@nic.in.