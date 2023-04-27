Chandigarh vigilance department launches helpline number

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 27, 2023 02:27 AM IST

The vigilance department of the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday launched a helpline for the public to lodge their complaints.

The vigilance department of the Chandigarh administration has also issued landline numbers – 0172-2760820/0172-2740012 – and e-mail addresses — sspvigc.chd@nic.in and vigilance-chd@nic.in. (HT File)

Complaints regarding bribe/favour/any corrupt practice demanded by any government official working under the administration can be made at the helpline – 8360817378 – which also has WhatsApp facility. The department has also issued landline numbers – 0172-2760820/0172-2740012 – and e-mail addresses — sspvigc.chd@nic.in and vigilance-chd@nic.in.

