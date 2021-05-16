Chandigarh administration plans to ease lockdown restrictions

The Chandigarh administration is planning some relaxations in the lockdown currently in force in the city.

It has been more than two weeks since the administration imposed the lockdown to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. With cases rising sharply in the past month and a half, the authorities had first imposed a night curfew, followed by a weekend curfew and then a weeklong curfew, which was further extended.

For now, the daytime restrictions imposed from 5pm on May 4 are to continue till 5am on May 18. The administration is expected to take a fresh call during the review meeting on May 17.

Even though the number of cases being reported daily is on a decline, the weekly positivity rate is still very high at around 25% and has not seen any significant dip since the lockdown was first imposed.

“We will study the effectiveness of the lockdown as well as the necessity to continue with it. If the lockdown is not completely withdrawn, we will consider allowing opening of non-essential shops for a couple of days. The other option is to allow the odd-even formula for opening shops,” said a senior UT official, wishing to remain anonymous.

The final decision on relaxations and lockdown will be taken in the review meeting to be chaired by the UT administrator on Monday, said the official, adding that the withdrawal of the weekend restrictions and night curfew will not be up for discussion as yet.

The administration has come under mounting pressure from the business community, who want it to allow reopening of non-essential shops. Trader associations, such as Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, have made a number of representations, seeking some relaxations in the lockdown. Their contention is that the lockdown is leading to a loss of livelihood.

Centre wants strict curbs to continue

Meanwhile, the central government has advised states and UTs with over 10% positivity rate to continue with “stringent containments” even if they are witnessing a declining trend in the pandemic.

According to weekly data shared by the health ministry, Chandigarh’s positivity rate is the ninth worst among states and UTs and has dropped down just slightly from 26.7% (May 1-7) to 25.7% (May 8-14).

At a press briefing on Saturday, joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that there are 24 states and UTs with over 15% positivity rate and only three under 5%.

Stating that stringent containment is the key to manage spread of infection, Agarwal said: “According to the Government of India, wherever there is over 10% positivity rate, there is an urgent need to work on intensive action and local containment. A comprehensive approach is needed.”

Agarwal said that even in states where a decline or plateau trend is noticed, their containment activities should continue as it is, so that cases decline further and this trend continues.

28 more micro-containment zones declared

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration on Saturday declared 28 micro-containment zones in the city.

District magistrate Mandip Singh Brar said regular screening and monitoring of the areas will continue and frequent sanitisation will be conducted. Residents have been advised to strictly maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and follow hand hygiene.

The affected areas are spread across Sectors 19, 20, 29, 33, 37, 41, 44, 45, 46, 48, 51 and 63, besides Dadumajra Colony, Maloya, Daria, Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran and Manimajra.

The administration had announced curbs in 30 areas on Thursday and 23 areas on Friday, taking the total to 81 in three days.

